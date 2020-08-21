http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/A3bxwFb3JIU/

Friday on both CBS’s “This Morning” and CNN’s “New Day,” Vice President Mike Pence said he had no knowledge of the QAnon conspiracy theory and dismissed it “out of hand.”

On CBS, Pence said, “I don’t know anything about that conspiracy theory. I don’t know anything about QAnon, and I dismiss it out of hand.”

On CNN host John Berman said, “I want to ask at the White House, the president seemed to embrace QAnon, which is a group that the FBI has warned very likely motivates some domestic extremists to commit criminal sometime violent activity. This is a group conspiracy theory and that some politicians and high-profile Hollywood celebrities are a member of the satanic cult, that are also cannibals. They also say coronavirus is being disseminated by George Soros and Bill Gates with the help of 5G networks. The president said they love America. So how do those beliefs embody a love of America.”

Pence said, “You said the president seemed to embrace it. I didn’t hear that. I heard the president talk about he appreciates people that support him.”

Berman said, “Do you believe they love America?”

Pence said, “I don’t know anything about that conspiracy theory.”

Berman shot back, “How can you not know about it given how often its been in the news? How can you not know about it at this time?”

Pence said, “Honestly, I don’t know anything about that. I’ve heard about it. We dismiss conspiracy theories around here out of hand.”

Berman said, “Will you dismiss it?”

Pence said, “I just did.”

On Monday, attention will turn to the Republican National Convention. @VP @Mike_Pence is scheduled to speak on Wednesday night, making his case for four more years in office. Pence joins us live from the White House. pic.twitter.com/wWQDDr3Yhb — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 21, 2020

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

