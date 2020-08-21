https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-pence-democrats-convention-rnc/2020/08/21/id/983232

This week’s Democratic National Convention offered a “very negative view of America,” but none of the speakers, including nominee Joe Biden, gave any attention to the violence in the nation’s major cities or the economic and strategic challenges the United States is facing with China, Vice President Mike Pence said Friday.

“Instead, we heard that negative view, the criticism, the ad hominem attacks against the president of the United States,” Pence said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” adding that only Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., gave policy descriptions, but matters will be different in next week’s Republican National Convention.

“We are going to talk about what this president has done to revive this economy, rebuild our military, strengthen the constitutional liberties with conservatives to our courts at every level,” said Pence. “Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have been overtaken by the radical left. While they didn’t talk about it very much, their agenda is higher taxes, socialized medicine, open borders, abortion on demand, and efforts to cut and reduce support to law enforcement at a time of rising violence in our streets. And that’s a choice we’re going to make clear to the American people next week.”

Pence added that when comparing Biden and Trump, the contrast between what Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, and President Donald Trump is the difference between “a talker and a doer.”

“Biden and Barack Obama with their effort to raise taxes, regulate the economy, spend and bail our way back presided over the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression,” said Pence, but Trump “cut taxes, rolled back regulation, fought for free and fair trade that put America first unleashed American energy, and we saw 3 million jobs created.”

Pence also slammed Harris as a California liberal, and said her selection as Biden’s running mate confirmed that he and the party have been “overtaken by the radical left,” and he is looking forward to debating her “more than I can tell you.”

“The American people want a president who will support our military, reject socialism, oppose higher taxes,” said Pence.

