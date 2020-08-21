https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/513121-pence-versus-harris-only-one-of-them-is-right-for-america

Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden says he would shut US down amid pandemic if scientists said it was needed Harris laughs off Trump’s attacks in interview: They’re ‘designed to distract’ Biden, Democrats get fundraising boost during digital convention MORE has announced Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden says he would shut US down amid pandemic if scientists said it was needed Harris laughs off Trump’s attacks in interview: They’re ‘designed to distract’ Biden, Democrats get fundraising boost during digital convention MORE (D-Calif.) as his running mate in 2020. While many in the liberal media are hailing Biden’s choice as “safe,” Harris is anything but that. Harris may appeal to the left, but she doesn’t have much to offer mainstream America.

Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceDemocrats prep ads, events to hit Trump during GOP convention The Hill’s Convention Report: Postmaster General grilled | Looking ahead to GOP convention | Trump campaign passes billion in spending Pence vs Harris: Only one of them is right for America MORE, by contrast, has a proven record of delivering on the promises that the American people want the Trump administration to keep. In the head-to-head between Pence and Harris, Pence is clearly the better choice.

Let’s start with abortion. Seventy-five percent of Americans support some legal restrictions on abortion access. Any “safe” or “representative” vice president pick would hold views that reflect this fact. But Harris is not that pick. As a senator, Harris co-sponsored the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would make it impossible for states to enforce precisely those legal restrictions Americans want, things like informed consent laws or mandatory waiting periods. And just earlier this year, Harris voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would make it a federal crime for doctors to withhold life-saving medical care from an infant who survives a botched abortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Harris, appealing to the far left’s radical pro-choice politics takes precedence over defending the right of an infant to receive healthcare. With Harris on the ticket, Biden is running the most pro-choice campaign in history.

Meanwhile, Mike Pence has helped lead the charge on many, if not all, of the Trump administration’s outstanding anti-abortion accomplishments. And even though many Americans have come to accept Roe v. Wade, the vast majority of them, and also a 3 in 10 minority of Democrats, still reject the radical pro-choice politics of the contemporary left.

Then there’s religious freedom. In an era of highly polarized partisan politics, religious freedom is one of the few areas where almost all Americans agree. An AP-NORC poll from 2015 found that 8 in 10 Americans support religious freedom for Christians. Americans understand the importance of religious liberty for the distinctly American vision of a free and flourishing republic.

From discriminating against a judicial nominee because of his Catholic faith to opposing the right of private businesses to uphold their faith against the Affordable Care Act’s mandates, Harris’s record on religious liberty is far from stellar. And twice now, Harris has introduced the Do No Harm Act to Congress, a bill designed to gut the religious liberty protections established by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.

Mike Pence has a proven record as a staunch advocate for religious freedom, both before and since entering the White House. Pence has even said that one of the proudest moments of his service as vice president came when he delivered a tie-breaking Senate vote to allow states to withhold federal family planning money from abortion providers. And together with Trump, Pence took the issue of religious freedom before the U.N. to help protect religious freedom abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pence is also the victor when it comes to school choice. Sixty-seven percent of Americans support school choice, with 58 percent supporting government vouchers for private schools. But back when she was running for president, Harris joined in the chorus of Democrat voices decrying school choice initiatives and proposing legislation that would directly limit and infringe on the right of every American to get the education they want. Pence, on the other hand, has consistently fought to expand school choice, both at the local level while he was governor of Indiana and at the national level as Trump’s vice president.

These are just three key issues, but they paint an accurate picture of what sets Pence apart from Harris – namely, that Pence is taking the positions that the majority of Americans want, while Harris is way out in the left field.

As a grassroots organizer, I’ve witnessed firsthand the disconnect between the Democratic party’s drift ever leftward and the opinions of real everyday Americans. Americans, by and large, want some pro-life protections. They want their freedoms upheld. They want their Christian faith defended. And they want their country to be led by people who represent them.

But on almost every issue of consequence, Kamala Harris represents, not the base of ordinary Americans, but a far-left fringe of progressive activists. In this regard, she’s woefully out of touch. If the choice for 2020 wasn’t already clear, it just got clearer. In the Pence vs. Harris matchup, Harris simply can’t compete.

Timothy Head is executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a national grassroots movement of over two million conservatives and people of faith in support of time-honored values, stronger families, and individual freedom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

