https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/hererant

If this year’s Democratic National Convention proved anything, it’s that Democrats use many words to say absolutely nothing. As predicted, Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president and tried to paint Americans as victims of Donald Trump and himself as the people’s savior. Steven Crowder livestreamed CNN’s coverage of the DNC and fact-checked speakers in real time, thankfully, so sit back and enjoy Crowder’s politically incorrect and honest assessment of Biden’s acceptance speech.

[embedded content]

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

