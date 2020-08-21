https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-pompeo-trade/2020/08/21/id/983314

The Trump administration is open to more trade talks with Beijing, but the United States will still maintain its stance on protecting “our information, our networks, and the American people,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.

Pompeo also defended the call to resume U.N. sanctions against Iran.

“This is a serious effort, this is a serious risk,” Pompeo said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” about China, although he wouldn’t discuss details on a U.S. firm buying out Chinese-owned TikTok.

“I predict that TikTok will no longer share its private information that belongs to the American people to the Chinese Communist Party, I’m confident that they won’t be doing that,” Pompeo said. “I promise you when we get to the end of this that won’t be happening.”

He also said the State Department will work with the Departments of Commerce and Defense while limiting Chinese cloud service providers from collecting, storing, and processing data in the United States.

In other matters, Pompeo discussed the call to restart U.N. sanctions against Iran, saying that without them, Iran will be able to buy and sell high-end weapons systems as of Oct. 18.

“We are not going to let them in October of this year, as Secretary [John] Kerry did with his foolish nuclear deal, allow them to begin to buy and sell weapons in a handful of days,” he said. “That’s just nuts.”

Iran continues to pose a threat worldwide, not just to the Middle East, Pompeo said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

“Don’t forget there were passengers traveling on a commercial airline that the Iranians shot down flying into their airport, killing hundreds of people, people from Canada and across the world,” he said. “They’re a danger to the world and have been for four decades and ought not to be permitted to buy a weapon.”

The United States will also use “every tool in its arsenal” to make sure China and Russia are not able to deliver weapons or money to Iran, said Pompeo.

“I’m confident when that day comes the world will be alongside us just as they have been in complying with our sanctions over these last two years,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

