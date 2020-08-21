https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/08/21/portland-blm-group-wants-everyone-woke/

Some people take things too literally. In Portland last night a group of woke BLM supporters marched through residential streets doing their best to wake up entire neighborhoods. The group used bullhorns, car horns and shouted, “Wake up, mother****ers, wake up!” while some pointed flashlights at the windows of houses. It started after the marchers made a visit to the Portland Police Association building:

A few minutes later they were on the move, shouting about waking everyone in the neighborhood. At this point they still appear to be on a street that is at least partly commercial, i.e. a mix of businesses and homes.

Public Disturbance in Portland – The protesters have vowed to wake up the entire neighborhood as they march through tonight, an act of non-violent civil disobedience #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/56UtEQ3Vxn — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

But a few minutes later they are clearly in a residential neighborhood and the shouting continued:

The Portland protesters shine lights into houses in the neighborhood, calling on everyone to come out and march with them as they make their way back towards Keaton Park #Portland #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/N5SGmlLczO — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

I’m sure all of the people living in these homes appreciated this, especially the ones with sleeping children. But as tempted as I am to feel sorry for these homeowners, I wonder how many of them support these nightly disturbances and how many voted for the pro-BLM, pro-Antifa mayor. Kind of hard to complain about this now.

I do wonder what these kids think they’re accomplishing though. I guess they are getting some attention but that’s about it. My guess is this only makes most people slightly less inclined to support them.

After all the shouting the leadership in the back of the pickup asked people for donations and that they get “more angry everyday.”

“Honestly, we should be getting paid.” Protesters discussed the summer-long endeavor of organizing marches & demonstrations on the streets of Portland #Portland #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/si6HCPn816 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

And then they endorsed Joe Biden: “I know Joe Biden f***ing sucks, but vote for him, please, please, please.”

“Yes, I know Joe Biden f***ing sucks, but vote for him, please.” Protest leaders reluctantly back Joe Biden as they seek to remove Donald Trump from office in this upcoming election #PortlandProtest #Portland pic.twitter.com/jOjNjMq4mg — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

After the endorsement, the organizer gave a strange thank you to white allies saying “When you see a white person that’s on your side it’s a very relieving feeling.” But she added, “So thank you allies but still f**k your white feelings. We can still be friends but your job isn’t to really speak. Your job is to protect me and tell other people why you need to protect other black lives.”

After the PDX Black Youth Movement protest wrapped up, some Antifa people showed up at the Portland ICE facility and vandalized it:

With the early-night protest concluded on the north side, protesters are now gathering outside an I.C.E. facility in south Portland for a late-night demonstration #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/eUyB2dhFGQ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

Antifa spray paint over the security cameras at the I.C.E. facility in Portland #Portland #PortlandProtests #Antifa pic.twitter.com/lwxy0n1W0B — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

Eventually the federal officers came out and pushed the crowd back:

The Feds stormed out after about 30 minutes of protester taunting at the I.C.E. Detention Center #Portland #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/q0ED3spBj4 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

The crowd kept coming back and eventually teargas was used:

Federal agents in Portland fire teargas in an attempt to disperse the crowd #PortlandProtest #Portland pic.twitter.com/qUKc11K7N5 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

Then the officers went back inside:

After about 20 minutes of standoff and a small amount of teargas fired, federal agents retreated back into the I.C.E. Detention Center in Portland #PortlandProtest #Portland pic.twitter.com/AW8pAK5JWA — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

And immediately the protesters tried to get them to come back out:

Protesters banging on the gates of the I.C.E. Detention Center #Portland #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/YQTMta6Wkn — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

It looks like it was the Portland police, not the feds, who eventually pushed the Antifa crowd out:

Portland Police in riot gear push past burning dumpsters as they disperse the protesters #PortlandProtests #Portland pic.twitter.com/p97DG01qwc — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

Police line pushing the protesters north away from the I.C.E. Detention Center in Portland #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/tNlcTCIBho — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

And that seems to be it for the night. So the tally so far this week is:

Tuesday night a riot was declared.

Wednesday night a riot was declared.

Thursday night police declared an unlawful assembly at the ICE detention center.

This is what passes for improvement in Portland.

