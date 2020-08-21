https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/21/portland-blm-thug-who-kicked-innocent-man-in-the-face-arrested-charged-with-3-felonies/

The Black Lives Matter rioter who was caught on-camera kicking a truck driver in the face in a vicious, unprovoked attack last weekend in Portland, has been arrested on multiple felony charges.

Marquise Lee Love, 25, “turned himself in Friday morning after detectives and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office coordinated with his attorney,” Fox12 reported.

The Black Lives Matter agitator was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of “second-degree assault, coercion, and riot,” according to Portland Police. His bail was set at $260,000.

BREAKING: Marquise Lee Love, the violent Portland BLM suspect filmed kicking Adam Haner in the head, has been arrested. He’s charged w/felony assault in the second degree, felony coercion and felony riot. #PortlandRiots #PortlandMugshots #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/4WBBWcMajh pic.twitter.com/NqmwdcmSjk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 21, 2020

The assault happened during a street riot in downtown Portland on Sunday.

The victim, Adam Haner, had reportedly tried to defend a transgender victim from being robbed before he was attacked by the angry BLM mob and then kicked in the face by Love. Haner was knocked unconscious and transported to the hospital in serious condition. The attack left him with head wounds, three broken ribs and two black eyes. He told KATU that doctors were “concerned he could have long term vision damage.”

The violent mob also went after Haner’s girlfriend, Tammie Martin, tackling her to the ground.

GRAPHIC: Rioters in downtown Portland detain man who had a car crash. They force him to sit on the ground while they search his belongings. One of them runs up and kicks him in the head, instantly knocking him out. There are no police. Video by @FromKalen pic.twitter.com/x646QheCV0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

The suspect fled the scene after the assault. He later took to social media in an effort to rationalize his violent behavior, and to beg for bail funds.

“Might go to jail for murder tonight for a racist when all I did was fight him look it up on twitter put money on my books and come see me,’ Love posted on Snapchat, alongside a selfie.

The recently fired security guard was identified by 4chan sleuths well before Portland Police Department identified him as a suspect on Tuesday.

“I am pleased the suspect in this case turned himself in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution,” said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. “Thank you to all of the members of the public who have provided information and tips to our investigators. Your assistance is very much appreciated.”

Love is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday afternoon.

