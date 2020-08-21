https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/portland-police-truck-driver-attack/2020/08/21/id/983337

Portland, Oregon, police have confirmed that a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly attacking a man driving a truck last weekend, Fox News reports.

In a statement earlier this week, Portland police describe the incident, a video of which was widely circulated online, as “an assault that occurred in the downtown area where an adult male associated to a white pick-up truck was violently assaulted. Investigators positively identified the suspect as 25 year-old Marquise Love,” who turned himself in to police on Friday.

“I am pleased the suspect in this case turned himself in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution,” Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement. “Thank you to all of the members of the public who have provided information and tips to our investigators. Your assistance is very much appreciated.”

Love has been charged with assault in the second-degree, rioting and coercion.

Fox reports that a large group had been harassing a transgender woman prior to the alleged assault in the same area, and Portland police note that “Investigators are still trying to locate a transgender female who had some of her things stolen in the area of Southwest Taylor and 4th Ave, the location where this incident began.”

