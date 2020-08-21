https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/portland-rioter-marquise-love-viciously-assaulted-another-white-man-day-brutal-attack-driver-video/

Portland rioter Marquise “Keese” Love, who is currently on the run from police for attacking a driver who had attempted to help stop a mob from attacking a trans person, was involved in a sickening gang assault on another white man prior to the viral incident.

In a shocking video of Love’s previous attack, a large group is seen running up to a man and brutally beating him before dragging him down the street and continuing the attack. Love is clearly visible in the surveillance footage of the violence released by police in June.

[embedded content]

Love was first identified on the anonymous message board 4Chan as the man who dealt the final kick to a Adam Haner who was savagely beaten by rioters in Portland on Sunday evening. He is on the run and using social media to beg for people to send money to his commissary fund when he is eventually arrested.

TRENDING: Convicted Rapist, Torturer and Killer Who Squeezed Her Victim’s Testicles with Pliers Speaks at DNC as “Impactful Community Leader”

In a post on SnapChat, Love insists he did nothing wrong.

“Might go to jail for murder tonight for a racist when all I did was fight him,” Love wrote. “Look it up on Twitter put money on my books and come see me.”

TONIGHT: Here is what took place before the man crashed his car into a tree here in Downtown Portland BLM thugs began to harass and physically assault him and his female partner in the street for defending someone they robbed He then began to drive away to evade them pic.twitter.com/5oPev8Fiar — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

BREAKING: After causing a white man to crash his truck in downtown Portland, BLM militants then beat the man and knock him unconscious 911 has been called pic.twitter.com/zLyM4NoVJv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Here are the moments shortly after the man crashes due to BLM harassment and before they knock him out in Portland pic.twitter.com/JcrJ5w3ty8 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

If you have information that could lead to the arrest of this dangerous individual, please contact the Portland Police.

UPDATE: This article previously said the incident had happened in the days before the attack on Haner, it was actually in June and we have updated accordingly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

