Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Friday testified in a Senate hearing on the supposed USPS operational changes made during Covid.

The Democrat-media complex exploded a few weeks ago and accused President Trump of “destroying” the US Postal Service after the President’s newly appointed Postmaster General made structural changes.

New changes made by Louis DeJoy have reportedly ‘slowed down’ the mail deliveries, prompting the left to accuse President Trump of corrupting the US Postal Service in order to deter people from using mail-in ballots for the November election.

For the last few weeks the Democrats, with help from their stenographers in the media have spread wild conspiracy theories about the post office and Louis DeJoy.

Protesters last week showed up to DeJoy’s DC home and harassed him with a “noise demonstration.”

Mr. DeJoy came out swinging on Friday and set the record straight on the Democrat-media’s post office conspiracy theories.

“There has been no changes in any policies with regards to election mail for the 2020 election,” DeJoy said.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on the retirement of blue postal boxes and postal sorting machines:

“It’s a data-driven method…This is a normal process that’s been around for 50 years…

“This has been going on in every election year and every year for that matter.”

