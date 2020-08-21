https://noqreport.com/2020/08/21/qanon-targets-authors-of-ca-sb-145-a-bill-to-shield-child-sexual-predators/

The normalization of sex with minors has been a quiet but relentless pursuit of many Democrats across the nation. California Democrats in particularly have sought ways to make sex with children acceptable, using the guise of LGBTQ rights as a way to put their initiatives above reproach. The latest example is SB 145.

According to the Democrats authoring the bill, it will give gay sex offenders equal rights with straight sex offenders. Seriously, that’s the predicate for the bill. Currently, vaginal sex with minors is treated differently than oral or anal sex as long as the perpetrator is less than 10-years older than the victim. For example, a 25-year-old man who has sex with a 15-year-old boy would not necessarily have to register as a sex offender under the new bill.

According to California Globe last year:

Legislators Wiener and Eggman say they are trying to shield LGBT young people from having to automatically register as sex offenders for specified sex crimes. But their bill does much more.

SB 145 would allow a sex offender who lures a minor with the intent to commit a felony (i.e. a sex act) the ability to escape registering as a sex offender as long as the offender is within 10 years of age of the minor. No specification is made as to whether the sexual offender is straight or LGBT.

SB 145 would add a section to the state’s penal code (Section 290.55) stipulating that as long as the offender is “not more than 10 years older than the minor,” they are not automatically mandated to register as a sex offender. There is no age limit or range specified, except for existing law which already excludes lewd acts with children under 14.

SB 145 appears to allow adults to victimize minors by luring them with the intent to have sex, and then shields the predator from being automatically registered as a sex offender, as in the case of a 25 year old luring a 15 year old for sex, or a 22 year old luring a 12 year old.

SB 145, as currently written, appears to allow certain sexual predators to live among the population without anyone being aware.

Why is this bill needed?

For the last couple of weeks, one of the authors of the bill has been targeted by QAnon. The anti-child-sex-trafficking activist group has turned their ire towards California Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, a gay Jewish man. Mainstream media is focused on the threats, but the effort is also shining a spotlight on the details of the bill itself. According to Fox KTVU:

“It’s very hard to talk about because I’ve been the subject of death threats and personal attacks; threatening to decapitate me and send my head to my mother; threatening to decapitate me and ‘s— down my neck’ and others. I received additional death threats yesterday, so this is not letting up,” he said.

Wiener said believers in the conspiracy theory QAnon are accusing him of pushing to let gay men have sex with minors.

“It started a few weeks ago on Instagram (with) a particular person who is part of the QAnon network, this cult-like pro-Trump network that runs around saying that there’s a big conspiracy to protect pedophiles and that prominent leaders are all pedophiles and it’s a big conspiracy,” he said. “It’s a very delusional kind of cult at this point.”

“They’ve identified this bill and started saying that this is about protecting pedophiles, which it is not, and even saying that I’m a pedophile. This kind of slander, not just against me but against my community, is outrageous, and we have to speak out against it,” he said.

Currently, if a 14- to 17-year-old and a partner who is less than 10 years older have consensual sex, it is illegal, but the law does not require someone convicted in such a case to register as a sex offender if they had vaginal intercourse; it gives a judge discretion. If the case involves oral or anal intercourse, however, the offender must register.

SB 145 would remove this discrepancy and let the judge decide in all cases of consensual sex whether the offender should be placed on the registry. The bill would not change the law at all in cases where the sex was predatory.

Wiener said the bill is about protecting young LGTBQ people from being treated unfairly based on the fact that they typically don’t engage in vaginal sex.

Democrats are targeting our children. Look at this California legislation they’re trying to sneak through. The LGBTQ community should be outraged that their movement is being used as cover to justify child sex normalization.

Patriots stepping up to save independent media from COVID-19 woes

We were on the verge of a disastrous end, but you guys have been stepping up big time. We’re almost there.

This year has been a roller-coaster ride for tens of millions of Americans. We’ve experienced the hardest economic downturn in history thanks to the coronavirus lockdowns and many are still trying to recover. We’re among them. Despite record-breaking surges in traffic, our revenue has fallen dramatically. It’s strange knowing that we’re working harder and getting the truth out to more people, yet revenue on the site plummeted.

We have called on our patriotic readers and podcast listeners to pitch in what they can to help. The outpouring of support has been tremendous and extremely humbling. As a conservative, I have a hard time “begging” for funds to keep our news outlet running, but COVID-19 lockdowns and subsequent reduction of revenues have made it necessary. Nevertheless, the last month has shown us that patriots appreciate pro-American news as a contrast to the anti-American mainstream media outlets spreading lies incessantly.

We asked for help and you guys have been delivering. We raised over $3200, enough to keep us going for the rest of August and part of September! I cannot stress how much of a blessing this has been for not only NOQ Report as an organization but also for my family. This isn’t a hobby; we operate NOQ Report and all of the podcasts associated with it as a more-than-full-time job. Every day we’re producing tons of content and spreading the truth that mainstream media refuses to report. Even when they do report it, they do so with a leftist slant while pretending to be unbiased. We do not use subterfuge. We are unabashedly conservative in our opinion but the news we report is factual. It all comes from a conservative, America First perspective, but we do not lie.

This isn’t about propaganda. If it were, we would be no better than the mainstream media outlets we abhor. Instead, we focus on the truth because we know that being honest gives us credibility. Besides, conservatives almost always have the truth on our side.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $8,300 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready to talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

