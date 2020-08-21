https://hannity.com/media-room/rashidas-rage-tlaib-sick-and-tired-of-attacks-on-linda-sarsour-for-speaking-truth-about-israeli-oppression/

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib backed Linda Sarsour this week after the Biden campaign distanced themselves from the far-left activist; saying she is “sick and tired” of people condemning Sarsour for “speaking the truth about oppression.”

“I couldn’t agree more. I am so sick and tired of folks going after @lsarsour and other Palestinian activists for speaking the truth about oppression and injustice. You don’t get it yet. We don’t stop until everyone is free. We will always outwork the hate,” posted Tlaib on Twitter.

I couldn’t agree more. I am so sick and tired of folks going after @lsarsour and other Palestinian activists for speaking the truth about oppression and injustice. You don’t get it yet. We don’t stop until everyone is free. We will always outwork the hate. https://t.co/Y0AIY2cPcB — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 20, 2020

Biden’s presidential team claimed Wednesday that far-left activist Linda Sarsour has “no role” in the campaign after appearing on camera at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night.

“Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden‘s campaign said it has nothing to do with former Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour, after she was seen participating in the Democratic National Convention,” reports Fox News.

“Sarsour and Tamika Mallory were kicked out of the Women’s March organization due to concerns of anti-Semitism following statements against Israel and claims that Jewish activists were being excluded from the movement. Sarsour has also been a vocal supporter of the BDS movement that calls for boycotts, divestment, and sanctions against Israel,” adds Fox.

This is NUTS. The @DNC allowed the hateful anti – Semite Linda Sarsour to speak at their convention. This is who today’s Democrats are – the party of Anti – Semitism.pic.twitter.com/wBaLIjeTD0 — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) August 18, 2020

“Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, referring to Sarsour. “She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever.”

