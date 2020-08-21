https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nancy-pelosi-house-democrats-propaganda/2020/08/21/id/983400

Inside intelligence shows Chinese government wants Joe Biden to become the President of the United States because they would prefer to work with him, former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax TV.

“Nancy Pelosi should care a lot more about what the Chinese are doing, especially to members of Congress,” Grenell told Friday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “This is very important. She knows this, and yet she hasn’t done a very good job of digging deep into what the Chinese want.

“It’s been very clear in recent reports that the Chinese want Joe Biden. That is true. They have all but admitted it. Recently, there were reports they were complimenting Joe Biden and saying they would rather work with him.

“Instead, now the Democrats were pushing this idea that somehow votes were changed or the election itself was impacted. There is no evidence of that. There is evidence that Russian propaganda, as it always is, is pushed upon our discussions, largely, if not exclusively, in our social media discussions.”

Reports have shown Democrats still believe the Russians interfered with the 2016 presidential election. But Grenell said their focus needs to be on the threat China poses to this year’s election.

“This has been largely ignored by the Washington, D.C. media,” Grenell told host Chris Salcedo.” You have to ask yourself, ‘why do they continue pushing against Russian propaganda, pretending that it’s Russian election interference, instead of calling it Russian propaganda, which it is – and are ignoring what the Chinese have been doing.

“Let me tell you, Nancy Pelosi has been briefed and she needs to get more active.”

