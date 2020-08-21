https://www.dailywire.com/news/rose-mcgowan-blasts-dems-on-final-night-of-convention-says-theyve-achieved-nothing

At the conclusion of the final night of the 2020 Democratic convention, Actress Rose McGowan blasted the Democratic Party, accusing them as a whole of never achieving anything for the interest groups they purportedly claim to help.

The brief rant started when she tagged Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the DNC in a tweet, in which she said “You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie,” amidst Biden’s convention promise to be “an ally of the light, not the darkness.”

You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 21, 2020

McGowan followed up with a kicker twenty minutes later: “What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. Why did people vote for Trump? Because of you motherf*****s.”

What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherfuckers. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 21, 2020

After other Twitter users started to criticize her anti-Democratic Party messages — including one person who dismissed her as a “white feminist” — she retorted that she’s not a feminist and “if you can’t see that I’m dragging everyone to force them to be better & hold them accountable then you are delusional.”

I’m not a feminist dipshit https://t.co/5Sdqw6L1bf — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 21, 2020

And if you can’t see that I’m dragging everyone to force them to be better & hold them accountable then you are delusional. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 21, 2020

Earlier this week, McGowan shared an article from the New York Post drawing attention to the fact that former President Bill Clinton was speaking at the convention. Clinton’s appearance was widely criticized online as bizarre.

Fox News co-host Jedediah Bila tweeted: “The fact that Bill Clinton is still invited to speak post-#MeToo movement is a joke. Democrats who approve of this, never ever lecture anyone on female empowerment ever again. Ever.”

The #DNCConvention is an absolute parody. Cuomo on COVID. Bill Clinton on chaos in the Oval Office. Elizabeth Warren on Native American issues. Are we being punked? — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 18, 2020

CNN host S.E. Cupp tweeted: “Bill Clinton is just a huge unforced error. Totally unnecessary and a very bad look in 2020.”

Bill Clinton is just a huge unforced error. Totally unnecessary and a very bad look in 2020. #DemConvention — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 19, 2020

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey tweeted: “The Obamas are known enablers of Harvey Weinstein, and Bill Clinton is a known predator. And these are the people platformed by the DNC.”

The Obamas are known enablers of Harvey Weinstein, and Bill Clinton is a known predator. And these are the people platformed by the DNC 😬 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 18, 2020

