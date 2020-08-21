http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3v3b9ReKXhw/

Americans elected Donald Trump president “because of you motherfuckers,” said actress Rose McGowan, after she declared Joe Biden “the season of darkness,” a monster, fraud, and a “lie,” mere moments after he accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination on Thursday during the final night of the virtual Democratic National Convention.

“You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @DNC You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie,” Rose McGowan told her 940,00 Twitter followers.

You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 21, 2020

McGowan was referencing Biden’s acceptance speech, in which he promised to be an ally of the light and not the darkness. Biden urged Americans to come together and “united we can, and overcome” this season of darkness.

But McGowan wasn’t finished. She turned her guns on the entire Democratic Party establishment, calling them out for failing to solve problems for poor people, minorities, and children, and said Americans elected Donald Trump president “because of you motherfuckers.”

“What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING,” the Charmed star declared. “Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherfuckers.”

What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherfuckers. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 21, 2020

Rose McGowan has been one of the few Hollywood figures to call out Joe Biden, drawing attention to his former staffer Tara Reade after she alleged that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, an allegation Joe Biden denies. In April, McGowan promoted the #DropOutBiden campaign, demanding Joe Biden end his presidential bid.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the forthcoming book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

