This was major cringe.

A Joe Biden golf cart rally was underway at The Villages senior golf club in Florida Friday morning.

Hundreds of senior citizens from a Democrat golf club in Florida formed a ‘caravan’ of golf carts in support of Creepy Joe Biden.

President Trump has record-breaking boat parades and Joe Biden has a golf cart rally.

WATCH:

A golf cart rally in support of @JoeBiden has just gotten underway here in The Villages. pic.twitter.com/wF7sJZpGv6 — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) August 21, 2020

Spot the difference.

Spot the difference pic.twitter.com/UZ7y5g05ei — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 21, 2020

Left-wing hypocrisy in covering Trump’s boat parades vs a low energy Biden golf cart line.

Boat Parades: “Insane grifters.” Golf Cart Parades: “Impressive and a good sign for Team Biden.” A story in four acts. pic.twitter.com/tYYiPPHEaw — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 21, 2020

