This was major cringe.

A Joe Biden golf cart rally was underway at The Villages senior golf club in Florida Friday morning.

Hundreds of senior citizens from a Democrat golf club in Florida formed a ‘caravan’ of golf carts in support of Creepy Joe Biden.

President Trump has record-breaking boat parades and Joe Biden has a golf cart rally.

WATCH:

Spot the difference.

Left-wing hypocrisy in covering Trump’s boat parades vs a low energy Biden golf cart line.

