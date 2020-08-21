https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/21/shes-trans-governor-stacey-abrams-speaks-with-her-fellow-red-purple-state-democratic-governors-about-the-progress-theyve-made/

Democratice governors are gettin’ it done, y’all. Just ask Stacey Abrams:

We’ve heard a lot about how Donald Trump will refuse to accept the results if he loses the election in November.

From the same damn people who maintain that Stacey Abrams is the rightful governor of Georgia and slobberingly indulge Abrams’ own delusions of grandeur and victory.

Someone needs to let her have it, all right. It’s long past time that her fluffers stop licking her boots and instead force her to acknowledge that she’s every bit the sore loser we know she is.

