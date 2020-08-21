http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/C4xRiTjQ_vc/

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) stated that “many” of the deaths in New York were “caused by” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) “failed and fatal nursing home policies.” She also expressed frustration that “while the governor has time for a quick turnaround book deal, he doesn’t have time to talk to New Yorkers who lost their loved ones in nursing homes.”

Stefanik said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:00] “First of all, when he talks about the mountain that we climbed, that’s the mountain of deaths, and many of those deaths were caused by Gov. Cuomo’s failed and fatal nursing home policies. We lost more people in the state of New York than any other state across this country. Because of this mismanagement of the governor of New York state. In addition, when it comes to the federal support, the federal government and President Trump provided more support to New York state than any other state in the nation. Because we were the epicenter. Because the failed leadership, not just of Gov. Cuomo, but of Mayor de Blasio. … We gave guidance from C.M.S. about how we can protect nursing home policies. Gov. Cuomo ignored that, and I am very, very frustrated that while the governor has time for a quick turnaround book deal, he doesn’t have time to talk to New Yorkers who lost their loved ones in nursing homes. Those families deserve answers. They deserve accountability and transparency so that we can make sure those fatal and failed policies never happen again and we continue to protect our most vulnerable.”

