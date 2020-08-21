https://hannity.com/media-room/still-doing-this-pretend-georgia-governor-stacey-abrams-speaks-at-democrat-governors-panel-at-dnc/

ABRAMS 2020? Stacey Abrams Says Georgia ‘SUCCESS’ Shows She’s ‘Capable’ of Running for President

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.27.19

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams touted her electoral “success” Wednesday morning; saying her botched bit for governor makes her “just as capable of becoming President of the United States as anyone running.”

“I think the success I had in our election… positions me to be just as capable of becoming the President of the United States as anyone running. My responsibility though, is to make sure I’m running for the right reasons and at the right time.” — @staceyabrams on a 2020 run pic.twitter.com/8ZZq9wW0v2 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 27, 2019

“I am deeply appreciative of those that are encouraging me to run for a variety of offices. I will say the presidency wasn’t top-of-mind to begin with, but I think the success I had in our election, transforming the electorate… positions me to become just as capable of becoming President of the United States as anyone running,” said Abrams.

“My responsibility is to make sure I’m running for the right reasons at the right time, and this is not a conversation I was having with myself last year,” she added.