ABRAMS 2020? Stacey Abrams Says Georgia ‘SUCCESS’ Shows She’s ‘Capable’ of Running for President
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.27.19
Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams touted her electoral “success” Wednesday morning; saying her botched bit for governor makes her “just as capable of becoming President of the United States as anyone running.”
“I think the success I had in our election… positions me to be just as capable of becoming the President of the United States as anyone running. My responsibility though, is to make sure I’m running for the right reasons and at the right time.” — @staceyabrams on a 2020 run pic.twitter.com/8ZZq9wW0v2
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 27, 2019
“I am deeply appreciative of those that are encouraging me to run for a variety of offices. I will say the presidency wasn’t top-of-mind to begin with, but I think the success I had in our election, transforming the electorate… positions me to become just as capable of becoming President of the United States as anyone running,” said Abrams.
“My responsibility is to make sure I’m running for the right reasons at the right time, and this is not a conversation I was having with myself last year,” she added.
ABRAMS 2040? Stacey Abrams Says She ‘Plans’ to be Elected President of the USA ‘In the Next 20 Years’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.31.20
Failed Georgia Governor candidate Stacey Abrams unveiled her “plans” to become the President of the United States within 2020 years Friday; telling a reporter she’s “very pragmatic.”
“Do you think the country will elect a woman president in the next 20 years?” asked reporter Clare Malone.
“Yes, absolutely,” Abrams said.
“Do you think it will elect a black woman?” Malone pressed.
“Yes, absolutely,” Abrams fired-back.
“Do you think they’ll elect you?” asked Malone.
“Yes, I do. That’s my plan. And I’m very pragmatic,” Abrams replied.
“Abrams has never held an office higher than a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives, although she did spend several years as a member of the Democratic leadership of that body. Abrams gained national fame for her contentious election against Kemp in 2018 — a race that was seen as a potential bellwether for Republicans in right-leaning states nationwide during what was a wave election year for Democrats,” reports Fox News.
