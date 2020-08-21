https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/stocks-extend-gains-final-hour-trading-dow-200-points/

(CNBC) Stocks rose on Friday, lifted by strong U.S. economic data, to end a week that saw the broader market reach a record level.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 200 points higher, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 gained 0.3%, and was on track for a record closing high. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4%.

Apple shares rose 4.8% to an all-time high, building on this week’s strong gain. Deere and Foot Locker were up 5.3% and 1.7%, respectively, on better-than-expected quarterly results.

