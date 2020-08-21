https://bigleaguepolitics.com/ten-illegal-immigrants-claiming-to-be-firefighters-arrested-in-california-by-border-patrol/

President Donald Trump touted his administration’s accomplishments on immigration policy in a Yuma, Arizona ‘MAGA’ rally on Tuesday, reminding Arizonans that electing Joe Biden would ensure a return to the open borders and cheap labor immigration policies of the Barack Obama presidency.

“Joe Biden is the puppet of the radical left-wing movement that seeks the complete elimination of America’s borders and boundaries. They want to take the wall down. They don’t want to have borders. They want to have sanctuary cities.”

President Trump brought up the successful construction of hundreds of miles of new border wall on the southern border, including in Arizona. Illegal immigration levels have considerably declined under the three-and-a-half years of Trump’s presidency, with the biggest change in illegal crossings coming after the administration reformed asylum regulations in the wake of the “caravan” mass formations of illegal immigrants.

Biden has pledged his support for sanctuary cities, and even gone so far as to promise a “deportation moratorium” that would effectively ensure the largest singular movement of illegal aliens across the American border in the nation’s history.

The President also highlighted new federal rules cracking down on the practice of birth tourism, in which wealthy foreigners secure access to the United States for the express purpose of giving their children birthright citizenship.

“We issued regulations to stop the horrible practice of birth tourism. You know what that is, right? Anchor babies … Have a baby in our country and you’ll stay for the rest of your life. Congratulations, you’re a citizen for 90 years,” Trump said.

The Trump campaign organized the event in a large airplane hanger in order to allow for social distancing practices. It reached 122 degrees in the Arizona heat, and the President remarked that he couldn’t possibly imagine the genteel Democratic contender speaking in such conditions. Biden spoke via livestream from his Delaware home for a Democratic convention event on Tuesday.

