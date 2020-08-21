https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-officials-issue-amber-alert-for-2-young-sisters-from-palo-pinto-county_3470002.html

Texas officials on Aug. 21 issued an amber alert for two children they believe may have been abducted from Santo the previous day.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Sarah Beth Hull, 11, and Natalie Renea Hull, 13, were last seen in the 100 block of E. Waterplant Rd., in Santo at around 4 a.m.

Authorities say Sarah is 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, she has blonde hair, brown eyes and they don’t know what she may be wearing.

Natalie Renea is also said to be 5-feet tall. She weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement says they believe the two may be in grave or immediate danger.

If you know where they may be, you’re asked to call the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office at 940-659-2085.

Palo Pinto County Sheriff Brent McGuire told CBS 11 that the two young girls may have had some assistance in leaving their home and running away.

“The reason for the Amber Alert is through our investigation today it looks like they had assistance in leaving the house and running away. We believe they have been corresponding with an unknown person on the internet,” he said.

Thursday was the first day of school for the Santo Independent School District, however, when Natalie and Sarah’s parents went to check on them, they discovered they weren’t there.

Police were able to track one of the girl’s phones to somewhere near Waco but then lost all communication.

“They’ve had no contact with any of their friends—nothing on social media, Snaphat, TikTok, or any of the ways young people communicate with each other. With this day and age with human trafficking, we believe they probably are in danger,” McGuire said.

He added that the area where they lived is called Brazos and is unincorporated and very rural.

