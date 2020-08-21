https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/08/21/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-62-democrats-cant-quit-their-celebrity-fetish-n823387

We made it through the Democratic National Convention without learning much about what this election cycle’s Democrats are all about. Yeah, yeah, we know about the socialism. Still, the only refrains from this week were “ORANGE MAN BAD” and “Joe Biden will be your nice grandpa if you elect him.”

I was unmoved not just because I’m a partisan who is on the other side, but because I’ve always gotten more of a “creepy drunk uncle who all the female cousins avoid at family barbecues” vibe off of Joe Biden.

The Democrats have long been all about style over substance, and never was that more on display than at this COVID convention.

They desperately needed to deflect from the fact that they are the anti-cop party of civil unrest and will be even more so if in charge, so they did what they always do in these situations: they bombarded the faithful with celebrities who were there to serve as distracting shiny objects.

(Democratic National Convention via AP)

It is obvious at this point that the Democrats will never let go of the idea that celebrities are some sort of Illuminati class who can control and influence the great unwashed. They view it as an advantage, but I really think it’s more of an advantage for the Republicans if they play it right. The question is always whether the GOP can capitalize on such opportunities. I honestly believe that the party has gotten a lot better at street-fighting campaign tactics in the Trump era. It was a change that was needed for a long time.

The Democrats always fight dirty. It’s good to see that the Republicans finally understand that they’re in a drunken alley fight and not a gentlemanly bout using the Marquis of Queensberry rules.

Have a great weekend everyone!

