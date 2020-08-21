https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/political-hit-job-steve-bannon-goes-off-vows-fight-junk-charges-far-left-attorneys-video/

Thursday started out as a DREAM DAY for the American left.

US Attorney Audrey Strauss from the Southern District of New York pressed charges against Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea.

Andrew is Steve Bannon’s assistant.

Steve is a businessman in Colorado.

US Attorney Audrey Strauss replaced crooked US Attorney Geoffrey Berman as US Attorney in the Southern District of New York after Berman refused to leave his post. Berman was then fired by AG Bill Barr.

The charges were perfectly planned. They came on the final day of the tragic DNC with Joe Biden. And they come five days before the RNC Convention opens next week in North Carolina.

The far left and their media cohorts have been dreaming of this day for years.



There were several supporters outside the federal court in Manhattan.

Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty in Manhattan court later on Thursday.

On Friday morning Steve Bannon joined his regular War Room Pandemic hosts.

Steve went off on the political hit job against him and Brian Kolfage.

#SteveBannon: I am not going to back down one inch. I’m in this for the fight.#WarRoomPandemic Listen & watch https://t.co/AUokEMwJIL — War Room: Pandemic (@WarRoomPandemic) August 21, 2020

Steve called his arrest a political hit job — which it was.

Bannon vowed to not back down and will fight the garbage charges.

#SteveBannon on arrest: I am not going to back down. This is a political hit job. This was to stop and intimidate people that want to talk about the Wall. This was to stop and intimidate people that have @realDonaldTrump‘s back.#WarRoomPandemic pic.twitter.com/ClnDHohiti — War Room: Pandemic (@WarRoomPandemic) August 21, 2020

