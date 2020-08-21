https://freebeacon.com/democrats/tlaib-slams-biden-campaign-for-disavowing-anti-semite-linda-sarsour/

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) took a shot at Joe Biden on Wednesday after his presidential campaign dissociated itself with anti-Semitic liberal activist Linda Sarsour.

“I am so sick and tired of folks going after @lsarsour and other Palestinian activists for speaking the truth about oppression and injustice,” Tlaib wrote on social media. “You don’t get it yet. We don’t stop until everyone is free. We will always outwork the hate.”

I couldn’t agree more. I am so sick and tired of folks going after @lsarsour and other Palestinian activists for speaking the truth about oppression and injustice. You don’t get it yet. We don’t stop until everyone is free. We will always outwork the hate. https://t.co/Y0AIY2cPcB — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 20, 2020

Tlaib’s remarks came after Biden’s campaign emphatically denied having connections to Sarsour after she spoke at a Democratic National Convention caucus meeting Tuesday. Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, said Sarsour has “no role in the campaign whatsoever” and affirmed Biden’s support for Israel. He reiterated the DNC’s platform, which rejects any effort to “delegitimize Israel” including the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement—which both Tlaib and Sarsour support.

Sarsour has tweeted her support for extremist groups including the Muslim Brotherhood and the Nation of Islam. And while Sarsour denies ever meeting Louis Farrakhan, the extremist, anti-Semitic leader of the Nation of Islam, she spoke at a rally he hosted in Washington, D.C., in 2015. She also appeared at an event in Chicago with Rasmea Odeh, a terrorist who was involved in a 1969 bombing in Israel that killed two civilians.

Tlaib, one of four far-left House Democrats known as “the Squad,” has not yet endorsed Biden.

