President Trump does not count himself among those who enjoyed the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this past week, denouncing it as a four-day telethon attacking America as a dark, gloomy place to live.

Speaking at the 2020 Council for National Policy on Friday, the president said that former Vice President Joe Biden, officially the presidential nominee, sees “American darkness” instead of “American greatness.”

“Four straight days attacking America, as a racist, horrible country that must be redeemed,” Trump said, calling it the “darkest, gloomiest” convention, as reported by Fox News. “Joe Biden grimly declared a season of American darkness, but look at what we’ve accomplished, until the plague came in, and look, we’re doing it again.”

“They want to punish America and its citizens, instead of holding them high,” he continued. “Where Joe Biden sees American darkness, I see American greatness.”

President Trump then declared the Democrats unfit to lead due to their penchant for “tearing down America.” He also ripped Joe Biden for having little or no substance, noting that the former vice president said nothing about China and the riots gripping our nation.

“China very much wants Joe Biden to win,” the president said before noting that Biden “end fracking, end petroleum products, no natural gas, no nothing, and that’s it.”

“How does that work in Texas? How does that work in Pennsylvania?” Trump said. “They want to end oil, they want to end guns, they want to take away Second Amendment — that alone should win you the election.”

“The more success we’ve achieved, the more unhinged the radical left has become,” he added. “The future of our country and indeed our civilization is at stake on Nov. 3.”

During his acceptance speech on Thursday night, Joe Biden said that he will repel the darkness that Trump has brought and bring the country back into the light.

“I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency. I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness,” he said. “Love is more powerful than hate, hope is more powerful than fear and light is more powerful than dark — this is our moment, this is our mission.”

“May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here, tonight as love and hope and light join in the battle for the soul of the nation — and this is a battle we will win and we’ll do it together,” he concluded.

On Friday, President Trump appeared near Biden’s birthplace in Pennsylvania where he said called him the candidate of “privileged liberal hypocrites who hold your values in disdain.”

“Joe Biden is a puppet of the radical left movement that seeks to destroy the American way of life,” Trump said. “They don’t understand, and probably when it happened, they’d say, what did we ever do? Joe Biden has pledged to hike your taxes by $4 trillion in the largest tax hike in history. And they’re going to waste the money on the Green New Deal, the Green New Deal. You know what you get out of that? Nothing. Nothing except debt and death.”

