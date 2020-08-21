https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dnc-speech-law-and-order-riots/2020/08/21/id/983404

President Donald Trump said Joe Biden’s soaring acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention did not really grab his attention.

It is what Biden left out that was noteworthy, Trump said in an interview for Fox News’ “The Next Revolution” to air Sunday night.

A clip of the interview was aired Friday night.

“It’s what he didn’t say,” Trump said, adding Biden “didn’t talk about law enforcement, didn’t talk about what’s happening in all these Democrat-run cities like Chicago, New York, Portland, and many others. I thought that would have been a big, big factor.”

He allowed, however, Biden “got through” the speech “in a very decent manner,” adding: “It was the shortest speech they say ever made of its kind, so it was short.”

In the interview, the president also claimed “China owns Joe Biden,” pointing to Biden’s son Hunter’s past business dealings in the country.

“They own him,” he said. “And they want me to lose so badly.”

In accepting the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night, Biden promised to restore the “soul of America” and deliver the nation from “darkness.”

“Our current president is failed in his most basic duty to the nation,” Biden said. “He’s failed to protect us. He’s failed to protect America, and my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable.

“As president, I’ll make you a promise: I’ll protect Americans. I will defend us from every attack – seen and unseen – always, without exception, every time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

