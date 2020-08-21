https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-hits-goodyear-again-as-their-stocks-lose-value-i-would-take-their-tires-off-limo

President Donald Trump said he is open to stripping the Goodyear tires off of the presidential limousine — dubbed “The Beast” — after controversy erupted this week when a slide from a company presentation showed that it discriminates against conservative activism while championing leftist activism.

“Well, I’m not happy with Goodyear because what they’re doing is playing politics. And the funny thing is the people that work for Goodyear — I can guarantee you I poll very well with all of those great workers in Goodyear,” Trump said during a press conference regarding whether he wanted the federal government to stop buying and using Goodyear products.

“And when they say that you can’t have ‘Blue Lives Matter,’ you can’t show a blue line, you can’t wear a MAGA hat, but you can have other things that are Marxist in nature, there’s something wrong with the top of Goodyear,” Trump continued. “And what the radical left does is they make it impossible for people to do business if they’re Republican or if they’re conservative. They put out all sorts of effort: ‘Don’t shop there.’ They do vicious things, not so different than what you saw on the streets of Portland two nights ago.”

When he was asked what kind of boycott he envisioned against Goodyear, Trump said it was up to the people to do as the please, but added that he “wouldn’t recommend” buying Goodyear tires.

“If they — if they want to hold political speech, if they want to let you not do what everybody is doing; if they want to wear a MAGA hat or if they want to wear a ‘Blue Lives…’ You know what “Blue Lives Matter,’ right? That’s policemen and women. That’s a terrible thing. That’s a terrible thing,” Trump continued. “So they’re using their power over these people, and these people want to wear whatever it is that we’re talking about. You know that. And so I would be very much in favor if people don’t want to buy there. And you know what? They’ll be able to get a good job — because we set a jobs record over the last quarter, as you know. The most jobs ever in the history of our country. You’ll be able to get another good jobs. I think it’s disgraceful that they did this.”

Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear tires earlier this week, which reportedly sent the company’s stock price tumbling while their competitors saw gains.

Later, when asked if he would want to swap out the tires on the presidential limousine, Trump responded, “Yeah, I would do that.”

“I would — I would swap them out, based on what I heard,” Trump said. “We’ll see what happens. Hey, look, you’re going to have a lot of people not wanting to buy that product anymore, and they’ll buy from a competitor — made in the USA, too.”

Related:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

