https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-jr-distances-from-private-border-wall-project-amid-arrests-of-organizers_3470195.html

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is seeking to distance himself from an online crowdfunding campaign after former White House strategist Steve Bannon was arrested and charged with fraud over his involvement in an alleged online scam that raised more than $25 million to help fund a privately owned wall along the U.S.–Mexico border.

Organizers Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea involved in the online “We Build the Wall” fundraising were arrested this week for allegedly defrauding investors. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) stated on Aug. 20 that they were accused of funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the campaign.

According to the organization’s website, Trump Jr.’s name is listed as among those who endorsed the campaign. However, a spokesperson for the president’s son said he had minimal involvement with the group.

“Don gave one speech at a single We Build The Wall event over a year ago with a group of angel moms and besides that, has no involvement with their organization,” spokesperson Amanda Miller said in a statement, The Hill reported.

The president’s son gave a 15-minute speech at an event in July last year titled, “Symposium at the Wall: Cartels, Trafficking and Asylum,” during which he praised the group as an example of “private enterprise at its finest.”

“This is what capitalism is all about. This is private enterprise at its finest. Doing it better, faster, cheaper than anything else. What you guys are doing is amazing,” Trump Jr. said at the time.

Miller said Trump Jr. “never gave them permission to use him as a testimonial on their website and was unaware they included him as one until today’s media reports about it.”

“His previous praise of the group was based on what he was led to believe about their supposed intention to help build the wall on the southern border and if he and others were deceived, the group deserves to be held accountable for their actions,” Trump Jr.’s spokesperson added.

The Epoch Times has reached out to the White House for comment.

In December 2018, Kolfage and others created an online crowdfunding campaign via GoFundMe called “We Build the Wall” that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the border.

But the DOJ stated that Bannon, Kolfage, Shea, and Badolato “received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donor funds,” which were used in a way that was “inconsistent with the organization’s public representations.”

The four were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Dustin Stockton, a strategist who worked on the wall project, described the charges as “political intimidation.”

“SDNY is OUT OF CONTROL,” Stockton wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Attacking political infrastructure just before an election is unAmerican. @realDonaldTrump this is election tampering.”

Responding to news of Bannon’s arrest on Thursday, the president told reporters he feels “very badly.”

“I haven’t been dealing with him for a very long period of time,” Trump said. “I don’t like that project. I thought it was being done for showboating reasons.”

Meanwhile, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement that the president “has always felt the Wall must be a government project and that it is far too big and complex to be handled privately.”

“The Trump Administration has already built over 300 miles of Border Wall, thanks to the great work of our Army Corps of Engineers, and will have almost 500 miles completed by the end of the year. Our southern border is more secure than it has ever been,” she said.

Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

