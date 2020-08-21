https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-biden-privileged-liberal-hypocrites-who-hold-you-in-disdain

Speaking Thursday in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, close to the birthplace of his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, President Trump called Biden “a puppet of the radical left movement that seeks to destroy the American way of life.” Trump also bashed wealthy leftists who cheer for violent protests while remaining comfortable in their homes guarded by private security. “These same liberal hypocrites want to open up borders and let violent mobs rule the streets while they live in Waldorf compounds in communities,” he said.

“Joe Biden is a puppet of the radical left movement that seeks to destroy the American way of life,” Trump said early in the campaign speech. “They don’t understand, and probably when it happened, they’d say, what did we ever do? Joe Biden has pledged to hike your taxes by $4 trillion in the largest tax hike in history. And they’re going to waste the money on the Green New Deal, the Green New Deal. You know what you get out of that? Nothing. Nothing except debt and death.”

“They want to eviscerate the Second Amendment,” the president continued. “They want to take away your guns. They want to take away your guns. Well, you remember that, just that one point alone, and they want to take away your guns. So who’s going to vote for that? I mean, we want our Second Amendment.”

Trump directly addressed many cultural issues that the Left has targeted during the coronavirus era.

“A lot of people got rich and got powerful at your expense,” he said. “Now these same liberal hypocrites want to open up borders and let violent mobs rule the streets while they live in Waldorf compounds in communities. They want to defund police while hiring private security. They want to let rioters burn churches while jailing you for praying in your church. They want to abolish school choice while sending their children to the best private schools in the land.”

“They want to cancel you. Totally cancel you,” Trump warned. “Take your job, turn your family against you for speaking your mind, while they indoctrinate your children with twisted, twisted, worldviews that nobody ever thought possible.”

He also pointed out that the destruction of monuments had dwindled since he signed an executive order targeting vandals who wrecked monuments.

“You notice they’re not knocking down statues and monuments anymore because when I saw what was happening I took an old law and I signed a nice new executive order,” said Trump. “Then I explained, ’10 years, if you knock down a statue, federal statue, or monument.’ They were all set to march on Washington. ‘We’re going to knock down some nice statues,’ and then they said, ‘You know what? Let’s not march.’ The march ended very quickly. There was no more marching. They said, ‘You know, 10 years that’s a long time.’ That’s a long time to knock over a statue that many people love and many people don’t. There’s a way of getting it down. You do it through a legal process. It’ll go quickly if it’s right.”

Trump returned to the wealthy leftists who disparage conservatives, linking them with Biden. “Joe Biden is the candidate of these privileged liberal hypocrites who hold you and your values in disdain,” he said. “But you can send them all a thundering message on election day by voting for Trump-Pence.”

“From Scranton to Easton, to Allentown, we’re going to fight for every job, every family, every neighborhood, and every vote,” Trump asserted. “Together we’ll unite citizens of every race, color, religion, and creed, as one people, one family, one glorious nation under God. That’s another word they don’t want you to say, God. You know that, right? Did you see they were doing something last night that was extremely basic, and always has had the word God in it, and they decided to take the word God out.”

Trump posited that if he lost the 2020 election, the American Dream would be at risk of disappearing. “They’re coming to get you. This is where they’re coming from,” he said. “And me, we, we’re the wall between the American dream and total insanity, and the destruction of the greatest country in the history of the world. We’re all that stands.”

