President Trump now has a 51% approval rating, the day after the DNC ended. It looks like the Democrats’ Love Trump’s Hate didn’t work out so well this year either:
Rasmussen Poll: 51% of Likely Voters approve of President Trump’s Job Performance https://t.co/VM0MoA2OZW
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 21, 2020
In its daily Presidential Tracking Poll, Rasmussen Reports states that among “likely U.S. voters,” 51% approve of the job President Trump is doing.
“The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll sponsored by Liberty Nation for Thursday shows that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-eight percent (48%) disapprove,” said the polling firm.