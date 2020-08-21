https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/trump-reaches-51-approval-rating-day-dnc-dumpster-fire-ends/

CNS News reported:

In its daily Presidential Tracking Poll, Rasmussen Reports states that among “likely U.S. voters,” 51% approve of the job President Trump is doing.

“The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll sponsored by Liberty Nation for Thursday shows that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-eight percent (48%) disapprove,” said the polling firm.