https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/trump-reaches-51-approval-rating-day-dnc-dumpster-fire-ends/

President Trump now has a 51% approval rating, the day after the DNC ended.  It looks like the Democrats’ Love Trump’s Hate didn’t work out so well this year either:

CNS News reported:

In its daily Presidential Tracking Poll, Rasmussen Reports states that among “likely U.S. voters,” 51% approve of the job President Trump is doing.

TRENDING: Convicted Rapist, Torturer and Killer Who Squeezed Her Victim’s Testicles with Pliers Speaks at DNC as “Impactful Community Leader”

“The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll sponsored by Liberty Nation for Thursday shows that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-eight percent (48%) disapprove,” said the polling firm.

President Trump is in a great position heading into the Republican National Convention.  Americans just aren’t buying DNC talking points.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...