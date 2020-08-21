https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/21/trumps-inaugural-vs-bidens-bromides/
RUSH: I want to get a couple of sound bites in.
I want to remind you, show you, illustrate the difference of what I was just talking about: The comforting inside-the-Beltway, banal bromides and cliches versus somebody who literally intends to shake things up. Let’s go back to Trump’s inaugural address. We have two sound bites. January 20th, 2017. Here’s the first…
THE PRESIDENT: For a too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left, and the factories closed.
RUSH: I’m watching this, and you’ve got ex-presidents there. Like George W. Bush was there, and he was looking around like he was listening to a foreign language. And when it was over and everybody was leaving, somebody in the press caught up with George W. Bush and said, “What do you think of that, Mr. Pres?” He said, “Well, that was some weird [crap],” except he didn’t say “crap.” (summarized) “That was some weird crap right there, man, let me tell you.”
It shook them up.
It reverberated from their insides.
Here’s another example….
THE PRESIDENT: The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs. And while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.
RUSH: So, now, let’s just pick a random passage from Biden’s speech last night and compare. Number 3. Three, two, one. Hit it.
BIDEN: Here and now I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I’ll be an ally of the light, not darkness.
RUSH: Big whoop. Big whoop.
BIDEN: It’s time for us — for we, the people — to come together. And make no mistake. United we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America.
RUSH: This season of darkness has been brought to us by you, Mr. Biden and your party, and this week you have perfected the descent into apocalyptic darkness. But you see vacancy, the banality, the emptiness, the no specificity in this?