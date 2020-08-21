https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Trump-RNC-fundraising-election/2020/08/21/id/983353

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee have dished out more than $1 billion since the start of 2017, The Hill reports.

According to Federal Election Commission financial filings, close to $625 million was spent at the onset of the 2020 election cycle back in 2019.

At the same point in time during the 2012 election cycle, former President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign and the Democratic National Committee had spent about $481 million, according to financial records.

Since the beginning of 2019, Trump’s campaign, the RNC and other committees have raised more than $1 billion.

The spending so far indicates how expensive the election will be, according to The Hill.

Trump began thinking about his second term in office the day he was sworn for his first term. According to The Hill, Trump filed to run for reelection on the day of his inauguration. He has held fundraisers, rallies and run political advertisements throughout his presidency.

According to FEC filings, Trump’s campaign, the RNC and other fundraising arms reported bringing in nearly $170 million. At the end of July, the groups logged $305 million in cash reserves. July marked the best single month for fundraising since Trump took office. It was also the month they spent the most money. The Trump campaign spent about $65 million and the RNC doled out about $46 million.

Trump and the RNC outraised former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign and the DNC. Total, they brought in about $140 million. They reported having $294 million in cash on hand last month.

