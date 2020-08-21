https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/twitter-deplatforms-website-released-audio-joe-biden-ukrainian-president-discussing-firing-viktor-shokin-investigating-hunter-biden/

An audio tape was released by Creative Destruction Media in May where Joe Biden is heard pressuring former Ukrainian President Poroshenko to fire former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

The men discuss the firing of then State Prosecutor Shokin in order to prevent the continued investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and other criminal actions.

Victor Shokin was investigating Joe Biden’s son Hunter at the time and his work at Burisma Holdings.

Joe Biden was US Vice President under Obama.

Poroshenko eventually complied and fired Shokin.

This presentation with the phone call audio was revealed in May by CD Media.

Creative Destruction Media has the transcript.

Transcribed from the Video——-

Poroshenko: (7:10 mark) I have some good news… Yesterday I went and seat with the general prosecutor’s office.

Joe Biden: Yes.

Poroshenko: …. I especially asked him to resign… as his position as a state prosecutor… He promised to give me statement of his resignation… One hour he gave me statement of his presentation.

Joe Biden: Great!….

Joe Biden: (10:20 mark) I am prepared to a public signing for a commitment for a billion dollars. Again I am not suggesting you want it or don’t want it. I am suggesting that is what I am prepared to do. Again it won’t be finalized… Let me when you and I finished speaking let me huddle with my team… I agree with you there is a sense of urgency here.

Joe Biden — (14:30 minute mark from November 2016 call) Congratulations in getting the new Prosecutor General. I know there’s a lot more to that. I really think that’s good. It is going to be critical that he works to repair the damage of Shokin. I’m a man of my word. Now that the new prosecutor general is in place we’re ready to move forward to signing the one billion dollar loan guarantee. And I don’t know how you want to go about that… I’ll leave it to you to how you want it done and where you want it done.

Here is the section where Joe Biden starts talking and Joe Biden mentions Donald Trump!

From the audio — Joe Biden tells Poroshenko: We will help you get the vote… Let me ask you one thing before I forget, Privatbank… This is getting very, very close. What I don’t want to have happen. I don’t want Trump to get into *** where he thinks he’s about to buy into a situation… where it is about to collapse where he is going to pour more money into Ukraine… So anything you can do to push the Privatbank to closure so that the IMF loan comes forward I stress this is critical to your economic and national security.

CD MEDIA PROMISED THERE WAS MORE COMING!

Do Not Forget — DEMOCRATS IMPEACHED TRUMP OVER AN ALLEGED QUID-PRO-QUO.

Except there There was no quid pro quo with Donald Trump.

But there was with Joe Biden — AND NOW THERE IS AUDIO!

On Friday Twitter deleted all of the CD Media Accounts.

This is electioneering.

They don’t want any more damning information on the Biden Family crimes to be reported on their platform.

Via CD Media:

Twitter De-platforms Global Media Company in Overnight Massacre CDMedia Had Recently Reported Alleged Ties Between Former CIA Director John Brennan and Foreign Antifa Operatives Inside the United States MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – The personal and professional Twitter accounts for a conservative news outlet and its publisher were suspended last night for “disturbing the Twitter experience.” Publisher, L Todd Wood had his account de-platformed as well as the accounts associated with his media company, CDMedia (CDM.press). The decision by Twitter to censor the company came as a surprise to Wood. “We’ve been operating the same on Twitter for almost a decade. Overnight Twitter suspends us with 73 days before the election.” All seven staff and corporate Twitter accounts were suspended simultaneously. They include; @LToddWood, @CD_Media, and five other accounts. ( https://cdm.press/bI ) Twitter’s takedown comes on the heels of CDMedia’s continuous coverage of presidential nominee, Joe Biden and his family’s ties to corruption and criminal investigations in Ukraine. It also comes on heels of coverage of conservative firebrand Laura Loomer, who won her congressional primary last night in Florida. Loomer has also been de-platformed from Twitter. “Big Tech and its kingmakers are continuing to make themselves irrelevant,” said Wood. CDM will continue to grow despite Big Tech’s attempts to censor and silence dissent and freedom of speech in American politics. Corruption Coverage can be found here: https://creativedestructionmedia.com/sections/investigations/https://creativedestructionmedia.com/sections/investigations/https://creativedestructionmedia.com/sections/investigations/

