Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg received a prime spot for his speech at the Democratic National Convention, but many on social media were outraged that he got more air time than other politicians, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Bloomberg joked about having been at one time in his life a Democrat, a Republican, and an Independent during his speech on the fourth and last day of the virtual conference.

“I’m not asking you to vote against Donald Trump because he’s a bad guy. I’m urging you to vote against him because he’s done a bad job,” said Bloomberg.

He also criticized the president’s tax plan and said higher taxes were necessary to fund more government resources.

“Donald Trump’s economic plan was to give a huge tax cut to guys like me who didn’t need it, and then lie about it to everyone else,” said Bloomberg.

Many on the left were angry that Bloomberg got more speaking time than Ocasio-Cortez, and they rushed to social media to register their displeasure.

“AOC got 90 seconds, and f**king BLOOMBERG HAS BEEN TALKING FOR WHAT FEELS LIKE A YEAR,” cursed writer Bonnie Stiernberg.

“The Democratic Party should have given @AOC a lot more than 60 seconds. They should stop uplifting Bill Clinton, Michael Bloomberg, and John Kasich. The convention illustrates how little Democratic elites think of progressives,” said Ross Barkan, a writer at The Nation.

“Bloomberg for 12 years let the NYPD go rouge on hubdreds of thousands of Black and Brown in NYC. Made NYC unaffordable to live in, tried to charter school the entire system of public education.F#^$ Bloomberg. Shame at DNC for giving him Republican billionaire, than AOC,” tweeted activist Rosa Clemente.

“It should be a scandal that Michael Bloomberg is speaking at the #DemConvention and Ilhan Omar or Ayanna Pressley or Rashida Tlaib isn’t. And that Bloomberg had more time than AOC,” replied columnist Mehdi Hasan.

“AOC got 90 seconds & Bloomberg got what felt like a million minutes. The Democrats still got it!” joked Brooklyn comic Hari Kondabolu.

Not all of Bloomberg’s critics were from the left. President Donald Trump issued a missive at the former mayor during the speech.

“After the worst debate performance in the history of politics, Michael Bloomberg, commonly known as Mini Mike, is trying to make a comeback by begging the Democrats for relevance,” tweeted the president.

“They treated him like a dog,” he added, “and always will. Before politics, he said GREAT things about me!”

Here’s the full speech from Bloomberg:

WATCH: Michael Bloomberg’s full speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention



www.youtube.com



