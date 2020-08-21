https://babylonbee.com/news/twitter-gatetrump-stampsstudents-for-life-news-show-8212020/

This is The Babylon Bee Weekly News Show for the week of 8/21/2020.

In this episode of The Babylon Bee podcast, Kyle and Ethan talk about the week’s biggest stories like Twitter “accidentally” suspending the Babylon Bee for the web’s darkest 90 minutes, the humble Postal Service being the focus of all the nation’s fire and fury, and how students got arrested for the peaceful protest with sidewalk chalk outside a Planned Parenthood. Kristan Hawkins, President for Students For Life, talks to The Babylon Bee and silliness ensues.

Show Outline

Introduction

Stuff That’s Good

Kyle likes The Peanut Butter Falcon.

Ethan likes: The Last Narc on Amazon Prime.

Weird News

Mum’s disbelief after returning home to find naughty puppy had eaten her savings

Beer company accidentally names itself after pubic hair

Factory malfunction causes chocolate rain in Switzerland

Cow surprises beach-goers by emerging from the sea

Newlyweds shamed for wedding cake that looks like ‘burnt mutilated cow flesh’

Woman catches Amazon driver mid-squat pooing in her garden

Stories of the Week

Story 1

Twitter Apologizes After Intern Accidentally Sets Coffee On ‘Destroy All Conservatives’ Button

Summary: A large number of conservative and satirical Twitter accounts that criticize the left were shut down yesterday in what CEO Jack Dorsey says was, “a totally honest mistake.” Dorsey claims an intern set their coffee on a button labeled, ‘Destroy All Conservatives,’ which is located in the commons area near the coffee machine and easy to miss if you’re not paying attention.

Story 2

Brilliant Trump Puts Himself On All Postage Stamps, Forcing Democrats To Push For Abolishing USPS

Summary: Sources are reporting that Trump has dealt a killer blow in his ongoing war against his sworn enemy, the United States Postal Service. In a move of sheer, mind-blowing brilliance, Trump directed the Post Office to put his face on every single stamp, forcing the Democrats to reverse course and abolish the institution once and for all.

Story 3

Oops! Public School Teacher Forgets To Remove Antifa Mask Before Logging On For Class

Summary: Parents are raising concerns after a teacher opened her Monday morning online class in full Antifa riot gear. According to witnesses, Willow Maven, a local first-grade teacher and prolific scarf knitter, began teaching her online class, not realizing she was still wearing a black ski mask and a leather jacket emblazoned with an Antifa logo.

Topic of the Week

Kyle and Ethan talk to Kristan Hawkins who is the president for the nation’s largest youth pro-life organization: Students For Life.

Hate Mail

We get some hate from someone who seems to think we are mocking John MacArthur.

Subscriber Portion

Kyle and Ethan continue their conversation with Kristen Hawkins and get into the stuff they couldn’t say in front of the paywall. Crazy stories, many more Flowerbeds, and the Ten Questions. Sorry, freeloaders!

