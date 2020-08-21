https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/21/usps-threw-away-millions-in-custom-stamp-program-out-of-protest-of-religious-stamps/

The United States Postal Service allegedly shut down its recent “custom stamp” initiative over the fact that multiple customers attempted to create stamps featuring Jesus Christ and other religious imagery, as reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

The agency, which has been struggling with funding for years, turned to the custom stamp program in an effort to generate revenue. The initiative allowed for Americans to create their own stamps for a price, which ultimately created millions of dollars for the notoriously inefficient bureaucracy. However, the program was scrapped in June after too many stamp designs were requested that featured religious symbolism.

A spokesman for the USPS claimed, without offering any evidence, that the program was eliminated because it generated an “insignificant contribution to the Postal Service’s revenues,” and “constituted an unacceptable risk to our legal brand and business interests,” while claiming that there was an “availability of alternatives” that would make up for the loss.

The USPS, which lost approximately $8.8 billion in the year 2019, is asking for more funding in the next several months in order to accommodate multiple states’ efforts to conduct the November election entirely by mail. Officials at the USPS have warned that in its current state, it will not be capable of handling the possible maximum capacity of mail traffic that will be seen before and during the election. This has led to many prominent Democrats baselessly accusing the Trump Administration and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy of undermining the USPS in an effort to hinder vote-by-mail, a system which is notorious for being rife with voter fraud.

