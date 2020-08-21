https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/van-jones-admits-dems-expected-terrible-speech-biden/

Headlines on Friday reflected the widespread praise for Joe Biden’s acceptance speech Thursday night for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden, said one, even “wowed his critics.”

But one CNN analyst, who briefly served as an environmental advisor for President Obama, put it all in perspective, to the apparent chagrin of his colleagues.

“And we were prepared for it to be a terrible speech,” said Van Jones in a panel covering the final night of the Democratic National Convention. “As long as he didn’t embarrass himself, we were going to come out here and praise it!”

TRENDING: James Woods uses Michelle Obama clip from 2013 to hit back against her DNC speech

The other analysts sat stone-faced.

Oops… CNN’s Van Jones let the cat out the bag!

“And we were prepared for it to be a terrible speech. As long as he didn’t embarrass himself, we were going to come out here and praise it!”

This is what the liberal media will be doing tonight, tomorrow, and the foreseeable future pic.twitter.com/UIfZbPhYVe — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 21, 2020

But Jones was reflecting the concern about Biden’s declining cognitive abilities and frequent gaffes, even as his handlers have limited his appearances.

He has declared that black voters who don’t support him “ain’t black,” and Hispanics are diverse, “unlike” the black community.

He recently gave a confusing response to a question about what he would say to Americans terrified by the coronavirus outbreak.

“My message is that the president has to move more rapidly. You know, we know from experience that speed matters. We know that you can’t go too fast. It’s about going to slow,” he said.

“And in order to avoid that – those very high (death) numbers, we have to do at least several things. One, we have to depend on what the president is going to do right now. And first of all, he has to tell – wait till the cases – before anything happens – look, the whole idea is he’s got to get in place things that were shortages of.”

Biden’s aides have cut him off mid-interview several times.

Fox News reported that while some GOP officials said Biden made it through the speech “fine,” he “will still have to prove during the debates that he is mentally strong.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

