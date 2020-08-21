https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/van-jones-accidentally-let-cat-bag-long-biden-didnt-embarrass-going-come-praise-video/

CNN’s resident Communist Van Jones let the cat out of the bag Thursday night.

The Democrat-media complex set the bar really low for Creepy Joe Biden’s acceptance speech.

Van Jones admitted it last night.

“And we were prepared for it to be a terrible speech. As long as he didn’t embarrass himself, we were going to come out here and praise it!” Van Jones said.

WATCH:

Oops… CNN’s Van Jones let the cat out the bag!

This is what the liberal media will be doing tonight, tomorrow, and the foreseeable future pic.twitter.com/UIfZbPhYVe — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 21, 2020

Angry Joe Biden slammed his hands on the lectern and ripped into President Trump during his Dem convention speech.

Biden looked like an angry, tired old politician screaming about the same old problems while making the same empty promises.

But the fact that Biden showed up with a pulse and didn’t make any monumental gaffes while reading from a teleprompter is good enough for the Democrats. Pathetic.

