https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/08/21/van-jones-says-the-quiet-part-out-loud-about-bidens-speech/
About The Author
Related Posts
More Than $150,000 Raised For Joe Burrow’s Hometown Food Pantry After Heisman Speech
December 17, 2019
Al Sharpton: Trump’s ‘Bragging About The Economy’ And Democrats Aren’t Paying Attention
December 27, 2019
Can Trump Add to Black, Hispanic Support for 2020?
April 4, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy