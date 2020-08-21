https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-daytime-shootings-nyc-streets

Two men were reportedly shot in broad daylight in the streets of New York City this week.

According to social media user Adam Weiss — who is described as a publicist from New York City and shared the disturbing footage on social media — the incidents took place on the city’s streets on Wednesday.

What is in these videos?

He captioned the video,

writing, “Welcome to the new NYC. Day time shootings mean we have lost control of the city.”

Weiss shared a second video of a second shooting victim, which he

captioned, “Two people were shot, one fatally, in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street Wednesday afternoon. This is thanks to the failed policies and lack of support for police by @NYCMayor. The suspects have not been located.”

He later

added, “We cannot let this be our new normal.”

In one of the videos, what appears to be a male shooting victim can be seen lying on the street with blood smeared over his stomach as concerned bystanders approach.

A second video shows a second male victim lying on the road, grievously wounded, next to an expanding pool of blood.

A third video shows good Samaritans trying to assist the same male victim, who is clearly in dire condition, as he bleeds out on the street.

A male bystander can be heard off-camera repeatedly saying, “Jesus loves you. The God of Israel loves you” as sirens wail in the background.

(Content warning: Graphic footage)

Daytime shootings more than double

Earlier in August, Fox News reported that daytime shootings across the city have doubled over the last year.

The report revealed that the city “saw more than double the daytime shootings — those that occurred between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. — from May 1 through July 31 than it did during the same period last year.”

“New York Police Department statistics show a nearly 137% increase in the number of shootings that occurred over the three-month period specifically during the daylight hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.,” the report continued. “From May through July 2020, 168 incidents were reported, while during the same time period in 2019 the number of shootings reported was 71.”

In total, daytime shootings over a three-month period increased from 85 in 2019 to 192 in 2020.

