“Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Belcher reported to police that she was assaulted and kidnapped by a man she didn’t know, who also tried to rob her,” the report outlines. “She said she was injured and the man broke out her car windows during the attack. Crews took Belcher to the hospital to be treated and she was released.”

However, it was later discovered that Belcher had prior contact with her alleged attacker, and had apparently planned the attack with Eaddy.

The candidate admitted to officers that the attack was in deed a hoax.

Journalist Andy Ngo posted a portion of the since-delated Facebook video via Twitter.

“Here is part of the now-deleted Facebook live video police say was a fake kidnapping stunt to garner sympathy votes. Sabrina Princess Belcher campaigned to be the ‘first black female mayor’ for Sumter, S.C.,” he posted.

WARNING: graphic video

Here is part of the now-deleted Facebook live video police say was a fake kidnapping stunt to garner sympathy votes. Sabrina Princess Belcher campaigned to be the “first black female mayor” for Sumter, S.C. #HateHoax pic.twitter.com/UUM121q8UZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 21, 2020

WIS News says Belcher, according to police, was “trying to smear a political opponent during the fake Facebook Live attack, and planning to smear other candidates ahead of the election.”

Belcher has since been charged with conspiracy and filing a false police report of a felony, and Eaddy has been charged with conspiracy.

The pair were arrested and booked into the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on Wednesday. Belcher is reportedly being held on a $10,000 bond and Eaddy, who has since been released, got a $5,000 bond.

