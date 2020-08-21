http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/byGAMM_ncHA/

An image of Trayvon Martin was prominently displayed behind the child who recited the Pledge of Allegiance on Thursday at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

The poster of Trayvon Martin depicts him wearing a grey hoodie and holding a sign that reads, “I Am a Man.” The poster hung in the background as Cedric Richmond Jr., son of Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), recited the pledge from New Orleans during the final night of the live-streamed convention.

In February 2012, former neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman shot and killed the teenage Martin in self-defense. He was charged, tried, then cleared of all charges in 2013, according to Breitbart News.

Following the acquittal, former President Barack Obama addressed the verdict.

“You know, when Trayvon Martin was first shot I said that this could have been my son. Another way of saying that is Trayvon Martin could have been me 35 years ago,” he stated, according to the White House website.

