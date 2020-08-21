https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/wake-motherfckers-blm-antifa-militants-rove-portland-neighborhood-late-night-rampage-video/

Black Lives Matter and Antifa militants roved into a Portland neighborhood Thursday evening and harassed white men sitting on their porches.

The militants marched through a residential neighborhood beating on drums, holding signs that read “reparations” and chanted “no justice, no peace!”

As soon as the roving gang spotted a white man sitting on his porch, they stopped marching to harass him.

“Hey! Right here is another example of white men feeling comfortable! I bet you never had a struggle in your life! Ever!” the militant screamed in a bullhorn.

“F*ck your flag! F*ck your flag!”

WATCH:

#Portland starting early in neighborhoods, flying into fits of rage over white men on their porches and the US flag – “Fuck your flag” pic.twitter.com/w3BLUgACmG — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 21, 2020

The screaming continued:

“Get angrier!” the hysterical woman screamed.

WATCH:

Wait I thought they were peaceful not angry #Portland pic.twitter.com/04WoEk1Z5r — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 21, 2020

The gang then roved into another residential neighborhood beating drums and screamed: “Wake up motherf*cker wake up!” in a late night rampage.

WATCH:

“I can’t sleep because of ya’ll, so ya’ll can’t sleep because of me!”

WATCH:

It’s only a matter of time until Americans say enough is enough and retaliate.

