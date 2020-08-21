http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FTg1eE7Kbxo/

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) reportedly pitched wealthy Chinese to invest in Montana through the EB-5 visa program, which has been criticized for not producing jobs and being rampant with fraud.

The National Review obtained a video that was purportedly part of a 2015 trade delegation of Chinese companies considering purchasing Montana’s exports. The video has a caption that suggests the video is part of an effort to have wealthy Chinese invest in Montana through the EB-5 visa program.

The EB-5 visa program offers foreign nationals permanent residency if they make a minimum investment of $500,000 in an American development project that has been approved by a “regional center,” or a legal entity authorized by the U.S. Customs and Immigration Services (CIS).

“The Governor of Montana kindly invites you to participate in this ‘fee schedule’ EB-5 project,” the caption reads.

Bullock, who hopes to unseat Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) in November, presented the proposal as a way to reform the EB-5 visa program.

Olivia Bercow, a Bullock campaign spokeswoman, said:

The EB-5 program is flawed, rewarding big corporations and large American cities with little oversight. Governor Bullock believes the federal EB-5 program needs to be reformed and restricted. To do what it originally intended, the program needs to make sure those living in rural areas don’t get further left behind economically and that people who use this program live in and contribute to the rural communities they have invested in for at least 10 years.

 Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said in a statement that the visa program has been rampant with fraud. He said:

EB-5 was designed to generate new employment opportunities in rural and economically distressed areas, but it has long been hijacked by glitzy project developers looking to siphon resources away from areas that need them most. the program has also been riddled with massive fraud and has even resulted in the selling of visas to some of China’s wealthiest criminals. The program is long overdue for an overhaul.

Nathan Brand, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), said in a statement on Friday that Bullock is willing to sell out his home state to better his Senate campaign.

Brand said:

Democrat Steve Bullock is willing to sell out Montana to the Chinese, all so his campaign donor can make a buck. Bullock represents the worst of politics: using his position of power to benefit his donors, his left-wing special interests, his own brother, and ultimately himself.

The Yellowstone Club, an exclusive private ski resort, has been the primary beneficiary of EB-5 investment in Montana. Bullock has hosted corporate fundraisers at the Yellowstone Club. CrossHarbor Capital Partners owns the club, which was cofounded by Sam Byrne, who is one of Bullock’s biggest donors. Byrne has donated $31,145.32 to Bullock’s Big Sky Values PAC over the last three years and also donated to Bullock’s 2012 and 2016 gubernatorial campaigns.

“Montanans know they can’t trust Bullock to fight for them,” Brand added in his statement.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

