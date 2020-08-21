http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oLEbrGQFSFM/

CNN analyst and “reporter” April Ryan swooned over Susan Rice on Friday and giggled with the former Obama administration official about what role she could play during a Biden term.

“You are very versatile,” the bureau chief for American Urban Radio began. “You have a great bandwidth, a pedigree that we don’t see in our community,” she continued.

“How much do I have to pay you for this?” Rice responded to the fawning compliments.

Ryan then gushed over the possible positions Rice could fill if Joe Biden is elected.

“Secretary of State,” she said, “if the Senate flips Democrat. I believe you could be Secretary of State.

“Not only Secretary of State but there are other positions that you could do,” Ryan continued. “Director of National Intelligence?” she said, leaning in inquisitively.

“Homeland Security?”

“Could I do — do I have the experience to do those jobs? Is that what you’re asking?” Rice said.

“Yes?” Ryan answered.

“Yes,” Rice said.

Ryan bounced in her chair, seemingly unable to contain her excitement.

“You could be Secretary of Defense?” she continued probing — or perhaps lobbying.

“I could do that,” Rice answered, triggering a jump out of Ryan.

“We have never had a woman as the head of the Department of Defense!” Ryan bellowed.

“I’ve already served as National Security Adviser and UN ambassador,” Rice said, “so that’s kind of redundant.”

Rice said those decisions are not up to her. “Let’s just hold our horses here,” she said, adding Biden first has to get elected.

