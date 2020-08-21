https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/watch-crazed-speakers-dnc-made-shocking-claims-see-believe-video/

The Democratic National Convention hosted a speaker who supports abolishing the police, prisons and “real abolition, not watered down DNC abolition”.

The individual questioned, “Why can’t folks imagine a world without the cops? Why can’t folks imagine a world without prisons? Why can’t people expand their imaginations to include community care, to include an abolitionist future? I’m talking about, like, “for real for real” abolition, not just watered down “DNC version” of abolition. We’re talking about abolishing the police. We’re talking about abolishing ICE. We’re talking about abolishing prisons.”

The 2020 Democratic National Convention has been struggling for ratings as the Democratic Party have been elaborating on what they want to achieve past this next election.

Activist Linda Labeija called for historical monuments to be replaced with monuments that focus on ‘Black world history’. Labeija stated, “May this moment in history manifest more monuments like these to replace the old ones that no one really cares to see anymore. May their emergence and long overdue establishment and existence remind everyone of our terrible, ugly and hurtful black world history.” Pop singer Billie Eilish also took the stand to denounce President Trump for ‘ruining America’. The pop singer stated, “You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them, leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who is building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves.” Trans-rights issues were the focus of a panel at the DNC including the right to play sports. The individual stated, “We’re going to have a panel looking at trans-youth issues. We’ve been watching state legislatures, especially here in the South, targeting trans-youth for trying to deny them access to healthcare, education and even access to the right to play sports. Although, needless to say, the mishandling of the coronavirus by the current administration is affecting a lot of people’s ability to play sports. But they get particularly transphobic in schools.” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used her one minute speaking time to nominate Senator Bernie Sanders for president. Ocasio-Cortez stated, “I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for President Of the United States of America.” Click below to watch the video! [embedded content] [embedded content]

