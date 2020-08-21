https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/21/white-house-reporter-makes-dopey-joke-over-president-trumps-rip-tweet-for-his-brother-robert/

President Trump hosted a funeral service for his recently deceased brother, Robert, at the White House on Friday afternoon:

CBS News’ Mark Knoller called it a “somber moment”:

President Trump later tweeted, “Robert, I Love You. Rest In Peace!”:

But to White House Reporter Andrew Feinberg, this sounded like the perfect time to make a dopey joke:

Awful. Just awful. WTF is wrong with him?

***

