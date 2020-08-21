https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/21/white-house-reporter-makes-dopey-joke-over-president-trumps-rip-tweet-for-his-brother-robert/

President Trump hosted a funeral service for his recently deceased brother, Robert, at the White House on Friday afternoon:

As a bagpiper plays a mournful tune, Pres and Mrs Trump walk solemnly behind pallbearers carrying the casket of Robert Trump out of the WH and into a waiting hearse. Other family members look on following a funeral service this afternoon for the President’s late brother. pic.twitter.com/gWMFoHtVb6 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 21, 2020

CBS News’ Mark Knoller called it a “somber moment”:

A somber moment as Pres & Mrs Trump watch the hearse bearing the casket of the president’s late brother Robert, slowly pull away from the North Portico after a funeral service this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/PpkuIrGxk6 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 21, 2020

President Trump later tweeted, “Robert, I Love You. Rest In Peace!”:

Robert, I Love You. Rest In Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020

But to White House Reporter Andrew Feinberg, this sounded like the perfect time to make a dopey joke:

Not sure twitter works in the hereafter. https://t.co/Zh5cpbzJ0V — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 21, 2020

Awful. Just awful. WTF is wrong with him?

