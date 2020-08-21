https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/white-house-reporter-mocks-president-trump-death-brother-robert-trump/

White House reporter Andrew Feinberg mocked President Trump Friday evening over the death of the President’s younger brother Robert Trump. Feinberg is the White House correspondent and Managing Editor of Breakfast Media and is published by The Independent.

Robert Trump’s funeral was held at the White House Friday afternoon. He died last Saturday in New York City at the age of 71.

President Trump tweeted after the funeral, “Robert, I Love You. Rest In Peace!”

Robert, I Love You. Rest In Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020

A mere ten minutes later Feinberg mocked President Trump, “Not sure twitter works in the hereafter.”

Not sure twitter works in the hereafter. https://t.co/Zh5cpbzJ0V — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 21, 2020

Feinberg was rebuked by the Trump campaign’s Tim Murtaugh, who dryly told Feinberg “This is not acceptable.”

This is not acceptable. pic.twitter.com/So5ERYV5gc — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) August 22, 2020

Deputy White House Press Secretary Judd Deere followed with a stronger condemnation, “Absolutely disgusting!”

Instead of apologizing to President Trump and Robert Trump’s family when called out, Feinberg attacked Murtaugh and Deere, playing the victim and accusing them of inciting harassment against him.

“Hi, Tim. You know full well how to reach me if have a problem with something I’ve written, and had you chosen to do so, I’d have been happy to address this. What’s unacceptable is you firing up your campaign’s harassment machine instead of acting like an adult.”

“You *definitely* know how to reach me if you have a problem, Judd. Because you and your colleagues have approached me about such matters before — and you know I’ve been responsive — it’s clear that your intent here is to direct harassment, not express any legitimate concerns.”

Hi, Tim. You know full well how to reach me if have a problem with something I’ve written, and had you chosen to do so, I’d have been happy to address this. What’s unacceptable is you firing up your campaign’s harassment machine instead of acting like an adult. https://t.co/wzHCRYuUih — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 22, 2020

You *definitely* know how to reach me if you have a problem, Judd. Because you and your colleagues have approached me about such matters before — and you know I’ve been responsive — it’s clear that your intent here is to direct harassment, not express any legitimate concerns. https://t.co/6MuXztG4Zp — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 22, 2020

Photos and video of Robert Trump’s casket leaving the White House with President Trump and family paying their respects.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump follow behind as the casket of his late brother, Robert Trump, is carried following a private memorial service at the White House. Photo by ⁦@tombrennerphoto⁩ pic.twitter.com/HKRfEw8Ykc — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) August 21, 2020

Reporters were called to witness the casket of the President’s late brother, Robert Trump, being carried out of the White House and transferred into a hearse following the memorial service. Per pool reporter @GabbyOrr_ bagpipers played the hymn “Abide With Me.” pic.twitter.com/vnsM64mBJj — Sara Cook (@saraecook) August 21, 2020

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and several family members watched the casket of the president’s brother, Robert Trump, leave the White House after a private funeral service. Robert Trump passed away on August 15th from an undisclosed illness. pic.twitter.com/AXwzPUlMIH — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) August 21, 2020

Pres. Trump, first lady Melania Trump and family members watch as Robert Trump’s coffin departs the White House. https://t.co/EZAjqy09wn pic.twitter.com/ga3JlvN6fC — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) August 21, 2020

Rep. Pete King (R-NY) attended the funeral and posted a copy of the invitation, writing, “Rosemary and I are in Washington, DC for Robert Trump’s funeral this afternoon at the White House. Robert was a truly great guy. We were proud to call him and Ann Marie our friends. Grateful and honored to be invited to the funeral.”

Rosemary and I are in Washington, DC for Robert Trump’s funeral this afternoon at the White House. Robert was a truly great guy. We were proud to call him and Ann Marie our friends. Grateful and honored to be invited to the funeral. pic.twitter.com/trIjl6oi2v — Pete King (@petekingcpg) August 21, 2020

