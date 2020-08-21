https://disrn.com/news/kansas-city-chiefs-ban-headdresses-and-war-paint-for-fans-attending-games

The NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs are instituting a new dress code for fans attending their games this season in an effort to be more sensitive to concerns over Native American imagery.

All face-painting that seems to imitate native cultures and wearing traditional native headdresses will be prohibited.

The Chiefs have also announced that two of their fan-favorite traditions are under review. The Arrowhead Chop, which involves a traditional arm chop set to a native war cry, as well as the pregame celebration of a local celebrity or former member of the team beating a drum to fire up the crowd, may be altered or canceled as part of the new direction.

“In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences,” the Chiefs said in a statement. “As an organization, our goal was to gain a better understanding of the issues facing American Indian communities in our region and explore opportunities to both raise awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrate the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area.”

That dialogue, the team said, will be ongoing.

The Chiefs have announced plans to cap attendance for their upcoming home games at 16,000 in order to properly maintain social distance.

